LNS vs OVI, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

London Spirit would want to get on a winning run having closed out their last game against the Welsh Fire

It's the derby day in London at Lord's as the Spirit take on the defending champions Oval Invincibles in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. The men's Hundred is slowly getting into its own with some close games in the last few days and London Spirit would want to keep up their winning momentum after opening their account in the last game against the Welsh Fire. Spirit did just enough to get across the line despite chasing a low score and with the Invincibles coming off a defeat, they have the best opportunity to pounce upon their local rivals.

The Invincibles weren't at the top of their game against the Northern Superchargers either with the bat or with the ball, especially at the death and will need their top order to do well against a very good bowling attack of the Spirit. Will Jacks and Dawid Malan haven't gotten off to a start what the Invincibles would have liked and with the Lord's pitch assisting the seamers, they would have to be a bit wary, especially in the first few sets.

The Spirit too need their batters to fire. Against a good bowling attack of the Invincibles, the Spirit batters too will have to be at the top of their game to negotiate and another low-scoring thriller might be on the cards.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 15, LNS vs OVI

Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Billings, Andre Russell (c), Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall (vc), Olly Stone

Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: Adam Rossington(w), Michael Pepper, Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings(w/c), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Spencer Johnson