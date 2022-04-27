IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Hyderabad vs Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat titans in their previous match. (File Photo)

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match

Where can you watch SRH vs GT, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch SRH vs GT, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the SRH vs GT, the 40th Match 2022?

Wednesday, 27th April

At what time doesSRH vs GT, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the SRH vs GT, the 40th Match IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Gujarat Titans

Squad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad