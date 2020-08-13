Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Watch ENG vs PAK stream live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: A surprising century stand in Manchester saved England of what could have their sixth consecutive defeat in a Test series opener. England won the opener by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. With an eye on wrapping up the series early, England have a tough task to overcome. They will be without Ben Stokes, for family reasons, for the next two Tests, and will hence need to evenly balance the squad in a bid to gain an advantage. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be raring to make a comeback against their favourite opposition with the under-fire Azhar Ali leading the pack. Here are the details of when and where to watch England vs Pakistan stream live cricket match online and on television.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 will start from August 8 (Saturday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 is being played at the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test?

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Zak Crawley

