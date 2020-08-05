Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Pakistan 1st Test: Watch ENG vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan,​ 1st Test: Watch ENG vs PAK live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test

When is England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 Cricket Match?

After a 2-1 win against West Indies, England's first come-from-behind series win at home since 1888, the hosts now gear up for a tougher opponent in Pakistan. England are yet to win a Test series against Pakistan in the last 10 years and Pakistan's most recent tours to the country ended in a draw -- 2-2 in 2016 and 1-1 in 2018. With a fierce and young pace attack and their prized possession, Babar Azam , Pakistan look to extend their streak. Follow all the live updates for live cricket match England vs Pakistan and scores of England vs Pakistan live cricket match here at IndiaTV.com of the ENG-PAK game live from Manchester.

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 will start from August 5 (Thursday).

When will England vs Pakistan, 1st Test​, Day 1 match start?

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket match will start at 03.30 PM.

Where is England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 match being played?

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 is being played at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 match Today?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Pakistan, 1st Test?

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Curran

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali(c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fawad Alam, Sohail Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage