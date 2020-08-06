Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Live score and updates from Manchester

LIVE score and updates, England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our coverage of England vs Pakistan live cricket match updates from Old Trafford, Manchester. Pakistan were 139/2 at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against England after the third session got largely washed out as only eight overs could be bowled in it. At the draw of stumps, free-flowing Babar Azam was unbeaten on 69 off 100 balls with a resilient Shan Masood (46* off 152 balls) for company. Early Tea was taken at the Old Trafford, putting a halt on Babar's charge. Pakistan's No. 4 was on 52 off 71 balls at Tea, adding 78 runs with opener Masood, thus swinging the momentum to the visitors' favour in the second session. Pakistan went into the post-lunch session having lost Masood's opening partner Abid Ali and captain Azhar Ali in the first session. Babar got off the mark in the second session with a four off the first ball he faced from James Anderson.

