Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Watch ENG vs IRE stream live cricket match online

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Ireland 3rd ODI: England will look to clean sweep Ireland in the third ODI match in Southampton. In the second ODI, opener Jonny Bairstow smashed 82 off 41 balls as England beat Ireland by four wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Saturday. England overcame a middle-order wobble to finish on 216-6 in 32.3 overs in reply to Ireland's 212-9 at the Rose Bowl. After Adil Rashid had taken 3-34 to reach 150 ODI wickets, Bairstow equalled the record for the fastest 50 in this format by an Englishman off 21 balls. Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali were dismissed as England lurched from 131-3 to 137-6 before an unbroken 79-run stand between Sam Billings and David Willey helped the hosts to their target with more than 17 overs to spare. The pair had been the standout performers in Thursday’s opener and came to the rescue here, Billings finishing on 46 not out while Willey followed up his 2-48 with an unbeaten 47 in the evening sunshine. Here are the details of when and where to watch ENG vs IRE stream live cricket match online and on Television.

Live Match Streaming, England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI

When is England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Cricket Match?

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI will take place on August 4 (Tuesday).

When will England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI​ match starts?

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI live cricket match will start at 06.30 PM.

Where is England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI match being played?

England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI is being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI match Today?

You can watch England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLiv in India.

Where can you watch England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

What are the squads for England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI?

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Peter Chase, Craig Young, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Joshua Little

