Live score update of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: ENG vs NZ from Edgbaston

New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2021 14:30 IST
New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner celebrates after taking the wicket of England batsman Ollie Pope after review during day three of the second LV= Insurance Test Match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston on June 12, 2021 in Birmingham, England.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. New Zealand was within grasp of a first test series win in England since 1999 after the home side collapsed in its second innings to 122-9 at Edgbaston on Saturday. England was only 37 runs ahead at stumps with tailenders Olly Stone, 15 not out, and last man James Anderson, yet to score, in the middle. Sunday will mark the fourth morning of the second test when New Zealand should achieve the milestone win and a 1-0 series triumph.  [Live Streaming]

 

