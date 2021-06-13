Live score update of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: ENG vs NZ from Edgbaston

Live score updates of England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Updates from EdgbastonENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston. New Zealand was within grasp of a first test series win in England since 1999 after the home side collapsed in its second innings to 122-9 at Edgbaston on Saturday. England was only 37 runs ahead at stumps with tailenders Olly Stone, 15 not out, and last man James Anderson, yet to score, in the middle. Sunday will mark the fourth morning of the second test when New Zealand should achieve the milestone win and a 1-0 series triumph. [Live Streaming]