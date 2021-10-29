Friday, October 29, 2021
     
  LIVE Score AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup: Follow Live updates of Afghanistan vs Pakistan from Dubai

India TV Sports Desk
October 29, 2021 18:33 IST
AFG vs PAK LIVE Hello and welcome to the live blog of Afghanistan vs Pakistan match. I'm your host Aditya K Halder, taking you through the minute-to-minute update of the gruelling battle between the two neighbours facing each other to continue their winning run. There is no denying that Afghanistan and Pakistan are playing a different brand of cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The antennas are all up as these two sides will face off each other on Friday at 7:30 PM (IST) in Dubai. With both the teams having played a good number of matches in the UAE, it would be interesting to see their tussle in match 24 of the cricket extravaganza. 

Fans are all excited to witness as to who weighs heavy in the contest- Pakistan's swing wings or Afghanistan's spin attack. 

READ full preview: Pakistan bowling form wary Afghanistan batters 

 

