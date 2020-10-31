Live IPL Match RCB vs SRH: Live Match How to watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs SRH Stream: How to watch IPL 2020 live on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 52nd match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sharjah.

Both teams will be eying the playoffs although RCB are better placed. They stand second with 14 points from 12 games and need only a win to get to the knockout round. SRH, on the other hand, have to qin both their remaining games to assure themselves of a place in the playoffs. They presently stand sixth in the points table with 10 points from 12 games.

Live IPL Match RCB vs SRH: RCB 76/4 in 12 overs against SRH in Sharjah

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 31 (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

