Sunday, October 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, opt to bat; Deepak Hooda comes in
Live now

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, opt to bat; Deepak Hooda comes in

LIVE IND vs SA, Super 12, T20 World Cup: Latest Updates from Perth Stadium, Full Scorecard & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2022 16:15 IST
IND vs SA - Latest Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SA - Latest Updates

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, opt to bat; Deepak Hooda comes in

India is batting first and will now be looking to post a score in the range of 130-150. Anything above 150 and India will be straight-up favourites. South Africa, on the other, would want to limit the Men in Blue to a score on the lower side of 140. The ball is expected to seam around, and since it is a drop-in pitch, the bowlers will get extra bounce and the ball will zip around. The opening partnership will hold the key for India. 

 

 

Latest Cricket News

Live updates :IND vs SA, Super 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 30, 2022 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Playing XI - IND & SA

    South Africa Playing XI

    Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

    India Playing XI 

    Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 30, 2022 4:06 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Big News

    Axar Patel misses out and Deepak Hooda has been slotted in the 11. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 4:04 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Toss Details

    Rohit Sharma have won the toss and has put South Africa to bowl first. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 3:56 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Perth in T20s - The Numbers Game

    Basic Stats

    • Total matches: 5
    • Matches won batting first: 2
    • Matches won bowling first: 3

    Average Stats

    • Average 1st Inns scores: 142
    • Average 2nd Inns scores: 141

    Score Stats

    • The Highest total recorded: 208/6 by ENG vs AUS
    • The lowest total recorded: 112/10 by AFG vs ENG
    • The highest score chased: 158/3 by AUS vs SL
    • The lowest score defended: 130/8 by ZIM vs PAK
  • Oct 30, 2022 3:54 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Win The Toss, Win The Match?

    Well, the toss at Perth will be important, but it won't really dictate the end result. Seamers of both sides are expected to get help throughout and especially in the first 6 overs. It will all come down to which side bats better. 

    No side, however, would want to chase more than 140 or 150 on this pitch. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 3:42 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Hello & Welcome

    It's almost time. We are about 20 minutes away from the toss. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the updates from the match. Fasten your seatbelts - we are in for a wild ride.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News