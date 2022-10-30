IND vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, opt to bat; Deepak Hooda comes in

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live Cricket Score: IND win toss, opt to bat; Deepak Hooda comes inIndia is batting first and will now be looking to post a score in the range of 130-150. Anything above 150 and India will be straight-up favourites. South Africa, on the other, would want to limit the Men in Blue to a score on the lower side of 140. The ball is expected to seam around, and since it is a drop-in pitch, the bowlers will get extra bounce and the ball will zip around. The opening partnership will hold the key for India.