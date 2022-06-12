IND vs SA, 2nd T20 Live Score: India to bat first; de Kock out with injury
- Big blow for South Africa! Quinton de Kock is out with a hamstring injury, Heinrich Klaasen replaces him.
- Tristan Stubbs misses out and is replaced by Reeza Hendricks.
SA have won the toss and opted to bowl first
India Playing XI
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Playing XI
Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje