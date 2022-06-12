Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
  IND vs SA, 2nd T20 Live Score: India to bat first; de Kock out with injury

IND vs SA, 2nd T20 Live Score: India to bat first; de Kock out with injury

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Get the Live Score, Latest Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, Highlights, Full Scorecard and Match Analysis between India and South Africa in Cuttack

Kartik Mehindru
June 12, 2022 18:46 IST
IND vs SA - 2nd T20

  • Big blow for South Africa! Quinton de Kock is out with a hamstring injury, Heinrich Klaasen replaces him.
  • Tristan Stubbs misses out and is replaced by Reeza Hendricks.

SA have won the toss and opted to bowl first

India Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Playing XI

Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

