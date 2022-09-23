Friday, September 23, 2022
     
LIVE IND vs AUS, 2nd T2OI, Latest Updates, Score: Can Rohit and Co. level the series? Toss at 6:30 PM

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2022 16:56 IST
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Live Updates
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia, 2nd T20I. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the latest updates from the match. India suffered a disheartening loss in the first T20 after putting on a mammoth total of 208 in the first innings. Come the 2nd T20I, the men in blue would like to get their bowling plans in line. ​

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is something for you to think and ponder over. Dinesh Karthik vs Rishabh Pant - Do we really have a winner? 

Other stuff for you to binge read :-

