Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3: Watch Sydney Test Online on SonyLIV

Ravindra Jadeja's four-fer and Shubman Gill's maiden Test fifty neutralized Steve Smith's ton as India reached 96/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test. Australia's batting mainstay Smith notched up his 27th Test hundred before the hosts bundled out in the post-lunch session. Along with Smith, Marnus Labuschagne also stepped up and scored 91 as Australia posted 338 runs on the board in first innings. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two while Mohammed Siraj took one wicket. Surprisingly, Ravichandran Ashwin went wicketless in the first innings. In response, Rohit Sharma and young Gill stitched a half-century stand as India finished on 96/2, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 5 and 9 respectively.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2020 Day 3 will start at 05:00 AM.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3?

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 will take place on January 09. (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3?

You can watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia 3rd Test?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.