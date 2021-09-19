LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: UAE leg kick-starts with blockbuster clash

Image Source : INDIA TV LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Live Score and Updates from Dubai

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium. The 14th season of the league was brought to an abrupt halt back in May owing to COVID-19 fears in India, but after the break of four and a half months, IPL is back, and this time in the UAE along with the fans.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are presently second in the points table with five wins in seven matches while Mumbai Indians (MI) stand fourth with four wins. The last time the two teams faced each other was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in May where Kieron Pollard's impressive 34-ball 87* guided the five-time champions to a four-wicket win.

Talking about the Head to Head record, Mumbai Indians (MI) have a 19-12 advantage over the Chennai-based outfit. Mumbai have a 3-5 record in Dubai in eight games and all three of their wins came in the 2020 season where they played five matches at the venue.

IPL 2021 CSK vs MI Preview: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the two most successful Indian Premier League franchises (in terms of titles won), will clash in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021's second leg in Dubai on Sunday. Roughly three months after the first leg was suspended due to breach in the bio-secure bubble, the season returns to much fanfare -- quite literally -- as spectators will return to the stadium for the first time in IPL since 2019.

In a blockbuster resumption, the second-placed Chennai Super Kings will eye displacing Delhi Capitals at the top of the table, while Mumbai Indians will eye more consistency and aim for a repeat of their previous season in the UAE when they lifted the title. [READ FULL PREVIEW]