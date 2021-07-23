Live Score Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Live Updates from Colombo
SL vs IND 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI on indiatvnews.com. After managing to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, the Indian limited-overs team is primed to sweep the ODI series 3-0 when it takes on Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. India had won the first match comprehensively by seven wickets but had their backs to the wall in the second game before Deepak Chahar played a gritty knock of 69 not out to help the side win by three wickets and clinch the series. The biggest challenge for the Indian batsmen would be leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who was given the new ball and surprised the visitors as he troubled them. He picked the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya. Here, you can find ball-by-ball coverage of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Live.
