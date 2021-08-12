Live Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 1: Live Updates from London Live Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball updates from Day 1 of the second ENG vs IND Test on indiatvnews.com.

ENG vs IND Live: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 2nd Test Day 1. Rain played spoilsport on the final day of the first Test in Nottingham, after both the sides were well placed to secure a result in their favour. With 157 runs to win for India, Virat Kohli's men eyed a strong start to the series, while England needed 9 wickets in overcast conditions to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. However, the inaugural match of the second World Test Championship ended in a draw, with both sides further being docked two points each for slow over rate. Ahead of the second Test, the hosts received a further setback as Stuart Broad was ruled out for the rest of the series with injury.

