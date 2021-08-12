England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: Virat Kohli might have to seriously consider playing his best tweaker Ravichandran Ashwin instead of the injured Shardul Thakur but the Indian captain didn't specify whether the seasoned off-spinner would get the nod ahead of a pacer in the second Test against England. While India were in a better position to win the first Test before weather played spoilsport on the final day, the first innings score of 278 was still below par as none among Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored runs. The trio, which forms the crux of the Indian batting order will be hopeful of a strong show at the venue where India have won only two of the 18 matches they have played in history. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 1. You can watch ENG vs IND Live Streaming, England vs India live online on SonyLIV. The TV Telecast of England vs India will be on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 start?
England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?
England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 will take place on August 12. (Thursday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the squads for England vs India 2nd Test?
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R.Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd.Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.
England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.
