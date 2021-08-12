England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 start?

England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?

England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 will take place on August 12. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd Test Day 1?

You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network.

What are the squads for England vs India 2nd Test?

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R.Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd.Shami, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood.