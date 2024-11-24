List of players CSK signed on Day 1 of IPL mega auction 2025: Noor Ahmad biggest buy, 3 players re-signed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chennai Super Kings signed 3 big-name spinners in the IPL mega auction 2025

Chennai Super Kings enjoyed a successful Day 1 of the IPL mega auction 2025 with quality signings in Jeddah on Sunday. CSK made the headlines for signing their former player and home favourite Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore, who is set to return to Chennai after a long gap of 9 years.

The five-time champions also spent big to sign the young Afghanistani cricketer Noor Ahmad for a whopping price of Rs 10 crore. As expected, Rutuaj Gaikwad-led signed back their former stars Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway.

Chennai also managed to sign Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi to further strengthen their squad for the 2025 edition. The left-arm fast bowler Khaleel cost only 4.80 crore which is considered a steal buy after the player's impressive 2024 season for Delhi Capitals.

List of players CSK signed in IPL mega auction 2025

Sr no Player Base price Winning bid 1 Devon Conway 2 crore 6.25 crore 2 Rahul Tripathi 75 lakh 3.49 crore 3 Rahin Ravindra 1.5 crore 4 crore (RTM) 4 Ravichandran Ashwin 2 crore 9.75 crore 5 Khaleel Ahmed 2 crore 4.80 crore 6 Noor Ahmad 2 crore 10 crore

