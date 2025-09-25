Lisa Keightley replaces Charlotte Edwards as head coach of Mumbai Indians ahead of WPL 2026 Former Australian cricketer and veteran coach in the women's cricket circuit, Lisa Keightley has been appointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians ahead of the fourth season of the WPL. Keightley will replace two-time WPL-winning coach Charlotte Edwards.

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have appointed former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup-winner Lisa Keightley as the head coach ahead of the new season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Keightley, who was the assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals Women for the last three seasons, recently led the Northern Superchargers to the Women's Hundred title and has previously coached both the Australian and England women's teams, apart from being involved in the WBBL as well.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. A trailblazer in women's cricket, Lisa has inspired generations with her passion, expertise and pioneering spirit. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Mumbai Indians as we look to scale even greater heights and build on our legacy of excellence," Nita Ambani, Mumbai Indians owner said on Keightley's appointment.

Keightley, who has been involved in the WPL previously with the Capitals and having been part of the group which made three finals in a row, the 54-year-old knows how to get the best out of the players and was excited to take the two-time champions' legacy forward.

“It’s an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL. The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field," Keightley said in a Mumbai Indians statement.

Edwards moved on from her franchise roles in the WBBL, WPL and The Hundred to take up the England job, following the national team's Ashes debacle. Having won the Women's World Cup in 1997 and 2005, Keightley has the experience of winning championships and would want to continue the same with the Mumbai Indians, who already have won two titles in three seasons in the WPL.