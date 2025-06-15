Liam McCarthy breaks James Anderson's record on T20I debut against West Indies Liam McCarthy had a forgettable debut as he conceded a record 81 runs in his four overs during the third T20I against West Indies. McCarthy has shattered an all-time record of former England cricketer James Anderson during his forgettable outing.

Ireland's Liam McCarthy has shattered an all-time record of James Anderson on his T20I debut for his team in the third T20I against West Indies on Sunday, June 15. McCarthy had a forgettable debut as he leaked 81 runs in his four overs during the clash at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Following two wash-outs at the venue, the third clash got underway under dark clouds but that did not stop the West Indies batters from displaying their carnage. Evin Lewis and captain Shai Hope put up a strong partnership for the opening wicket as they went all guns blazing behind the Irish bowlers.

McCarthy faced the brunt of both of them and other Windies batters too as he was taken to the cleaners in the first innings after his team had opted to bowl first. The right-arm quick began with a 21-run over, followed by a 24-run ninth over. McCarthy kept struggling with his line and lengths and kept going for runs. He conceded 18 runs in his third over followed by 18 in his final one too as he went for 0/81 in his four overs.

McCarthy has shattered the record of James Anderson for bowling the most expensive four-over spell on debut among full-member nations. Anderson went for 64 in his four overs during his T20I debut against Australia in 2007 while taking a wicket.

Most expensive spells on debut (among full members):

1 - Liam McCarthy: 0/81 vs West Indies in 2025

2 - James Anderson: 1/64 vs Australia in 2007

3 - Joginder Sharma: 0/57 vs England in 2007

4 - George Garton: 1/57 vs West Indies in 2022

5 - Matthew Forde: 0/54 vs England in 2023

McCarthy bowls second most expensive spell in T20Is

Meanwhile, his 81-run spell is the second most expensive spell by a bowler in T20I cricket. The record for the most expensive spell belongs to Musa Jobarteh of Gambia, who had leaked 93 runs in his four overs against Zimbabwe in 2024. Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha stands third, having leaked 75 runs in his four overs against Australia in 2019.

Coming back to the match, the Windies slammed their second-biggest target in T20I history as they went on to slam 256/5 in their 20 overs. Lewis missed his century as he fell for a 44-ball 91, while Hope made 51 from 27 deliveries. Keacy Carty, the T20I debutant who had hogged the limelight for his ODI centuries, scored 49 from 22 balls, while Romario Shepherd also provided the finishing touches with 19 from six deliveries.