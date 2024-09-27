Liam Livingstone explodes with 6,6,6,6,4 off Mitchell Starc to break multiple ODI records at Lord's | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Liam Livingstone against Australia at Lord's on September 27, 2024

Liam Livingstone displayed his remarkable big-hitting skills yet again by smashing 63* off just 27 balls in the fourth ODI against Australia at Lord's on Friday. The veteran English all-rounder stole the show by smashing the star pacer Mitchell Starc for 28 runs in the final over of the innings and set multiple records at iconic Lord's.

Starc boasts 241 wickets in just 124 ODI games, the most among active fast bowlers in the world, but was not able to stop Livingstone in the last over. The English batter had scored 34 runs off 21 balls before facing the Australian star in the last over of the innings and finished with 62* off 27 balls to take England to a big total of 312 for 5 in 39 overs.

Starc missed a yorker on the first delivery and Livingstone punched it over long-on for a big six. The left-arm pacer made a strong comeback with a bouncer on the following delivery but the Englishman then registered three big sixes and finished the over with a four to make it the most expensive over at Lord's.

Livingstone also reached a 50-run mark in 25 balls to register the fastest fifty in ODI history at Lord's.

Meanwhile, Starc conceded the unwanted record for the most expensive over bowled by an Australian bowler in ODIs.

Watch Liam Livingstone vs Mitchell Starc show at Lord's

More to follow...