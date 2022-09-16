Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Legends League Cricket: Pathan brothers turn back clocks, secure emphatic 6-wicket win for India Maharajas

The Pathan brothers turned back the clocks in an empathic fashion as they won the special Legends League Cricket match at the Eden Gardens by six wickets against the World Giants. After Pankaj Singh’s exploits with the ball, it was Tanmay Srivastava and Pathan brothers that secured a face win for the Indian side. Irfan Pathan scored two consecutive sixes to end the contest as he scored the winning runs.

World Giants make fast start

The special match played at the Eden Gardens saw World Giants skipper Jacques Kallis win the toss as he choose to bat. The Giants made a fast start to the contest as Kevin O'Brien lashed out at the Indian bowlers. He made a quickfire 52 off just 31 balls to help his team reach 50 within no time. The Maharajas initially struggled to scalp wickets but then returned to the contest with Joginder Sharma and Harbhajan Singh scalping three wickets in quick succession.

After O’Brien’s dismissal, the pace of the innings slowed down as Pankaj Singh found his rhythm. While Denesh Ramdin was scoring at a good rate there was no good contribution from the other batters. The innings took a stumbling block and despite a positive start ended at 170/8 as wickets were falling at regular intervals. In the final over of the Giants' innings, Pankaj bowled a maiden over as he scalped three wickets and ended with a tally of 26/5 in his five overs.

Maharajas win thriller

The Maharajas made a poor start to their innings as they lost Virender Sehwag early in the innings. Matters were made even worse when they lost Parthiv Patel for 34/2. However, a match-winning partnership between Tanmay Srivastava and Yusuf Pathan saw the Maharajas home as they won the put together a stand of 103 runs. While Srivastava scored 54 runs, Yusuf remained unbeaten for 50 as he and his brother Irfan saw the Indian Maharajas home to secure a famous six-wicket win.

