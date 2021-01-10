AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Laxman, Jaffer and others criticise second crowd misbehaviour incident aimed at Siraj

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj (right) stops play to make a formal complaint to Umpire Paul Reiffel about some spectators in the bay behind his fielding position during day four of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at SCG.

Mohammed Siraj has been targeted with alleged abuse again, which led to the cops evicting a section of fans including four men during the fourth day of the ongoing Sydney Test.

Siraj, along with the members of Team India, complained to the umpires after the Indian bowler was targeted with abuse from the fans. The security officials sprung into action straightaway, and evicted the section of fans from the stadiums.

This was the second successive day when Siraj was subjected to abuse from fans. At the end of Day 3, the BCCI lodged an official complaint over racist abuse towards Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

The incident was vehemently criticised by former Indian players such as VVS Laxman, who felt such incidents have tarnished the iconic image of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Former Indian opener and Ranji stalwart Wasim Jaffer, popular on Twitter for his hilarious memes, also criticised the incident in his own style to remind the Aussies that in India, visitors are treated with a lot of respect.

Former Indian captain and spinner Bishan Singh Bedi too didn’t hold back his thought on second such incident in as many days.