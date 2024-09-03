Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
Laura Wolvaardt to lead as South Africa announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus are four of the most experienced players named in South Africa's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 16:58 IST
Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.
Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt.

South Africa have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Laura Wolvaardt is set to lead a team that has a good mix of youth and experience. The selectors have picked the uncapped 18-year-old leg-spinner Seshnie Naidu in the team - the only uncapped player in the entire squad.

Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon and former captain Sune Luus will have to shoulder the responsibility of the batting order. Wolvaardt is expected to open the innings alongside Brits. The South Africa captain is set to play in her fourth T20 World Cup.

She has already aggregated 340 runs in 13 T20 World Cup games for the Proteas at an average of 42.50, including four half-centuries. On the other hand, her opening partner Brits has also done fairly well at the top of the order. 

Brits has already aggregated 1214 runs in 47 T20Is for the team at an average of 31.94 and a strike rate of 108.48, including 10 fifties.

Pacer Ayabonga Khaka is the most experienced face in the bowling department alongside Kapp. Since there is not much clarity regarding Kapp's responsibility as a bowler, Khaka will have to spearhead the attack. Khaka, 32, will be playing in her fourth T20 World Cup edition.

The right-arm speedster has bagged 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game for the Proteas in 61 matches at an average of 27.36. The left-arm off-spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba will be in-charge of the spin-attack.

South Africa's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke De Ridder (WK), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (WK, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukune, Chloe Tryon 

Travelling Reserve: Miane Smit

 

