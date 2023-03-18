Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final: When and where to watch LHQ vs MS showdown clash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in PSL final

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final: It's time for the final match of Pakistan Super League 8. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars face Multan Sultans in the showdown clash of the PSL 2023 in Lahore. After defeating Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the second eliminator of the tournament, Qalandars have set a re-match of Qualifier 1 with the Sultans. Before we dive deep into the action, here are all the live-streaming details of the final clash.

When will Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final take place?

The clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be held on 18th of March, Saturday.

Where will Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final take place?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final start?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL final on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans final online?

Live streaming of the match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Full Squads-

Multans' squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah, Izharulhaq Naveed, Mohammad Sarwar, Carlos Brathwaite, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul

Qalandars' squad: Sam Billings (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Hussain Talat, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Ahmed Daniyal

