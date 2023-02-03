Kyle Jamieson returns as New Zealand announce squad for England Tests

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Kyle Jamieson | File Photo

Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson has been named in the 14-member Test squad to play against England later this month after recovering from a back injury.

Jamieson was last seen playing against England in the Nottingham Test last year, but he was forced off the field due to a back injury. He has recently played T20 and List-A cricket for Auckland after being out for over seven months. The tall fast bowler is one of five fast-bowling options in the squad, including Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, and Blair Tickner.

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand. Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return," said Gary Stead, the New Zealand head coach.

Ish Sodhi, who recently had a good tour of Pakistan, and all-rounder Michael Bracewell are the other spin-bowling options in the squad. Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips did not make the cut. Stead praised Sodhi for his impressive performance in Pakistan and his hard work with bat and ball. "Ish [Sodhi] really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He's worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international Test stage,"

Doug Watson will be with the coaching staff for the first Test, and batting coach Luke Ronchi is set to take a break following the India series and will join for the second Test in Wellington. The two-Test series between New Zealand and England will start with a pink-ball day-night Test at Bay Oval in Tauranga and continue at Wellington's Cello Basin Reserve.

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

