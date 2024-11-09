Kusal Perera breaks Tillakaratne Dilshan's all-time record as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kusal Perera.

Sri Lankan veteran batter Kusal Perera has shattered an all-time national record of legendary Tillakaratne Dilshan in his team's four-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I in Dambulla on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 136 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, the Lankan Lions did the job with six balls to go with captain Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage going unbeaten at 35 and 11, respectively.

Asalanka held one end up when Sri Lanka stumbled a bit during the chase as he played a measured knock, laced with 2 sixes and a four. Meanwhile, Kusal Perera, who made 23 from 17 balls to provide the initial impetus, has broken an all-time record for Sri Lanka.

Perera has shattered Dilshan's record for most runs scored by a Sri Lankan player in T20Is. He had 1881 runs and needed eight more to surpass Dilshan's tally of 1888. Perera did so with ease when he made 23 in a knock that had two fours and a six.

Most runs for Sri Lanka in T20Is:

1 - Kusal Perera: 1904 runs in 73 matches

2 - Tillakaratne Dilshan: 1889 runs in 80 matches

3 - Kusal Mendis: 1840 runs in 74 matches

4 - Pathum Nissanka: 1541 runs in 58 matches

5 - Mahela Jayawardene: 1493 runs in 55 matches

New Zealand's high-flying winning run also came to a halt with this loss. They recently achieved the unthinkable and whitewashed India at the latter's home in a Test series. While only a handful of members of that squad were in the T20I series against the Lankan Lions, they came to the island nation high on confidence.

Earlier, Wellalage starred with the ball and picked three wickets in his 3.3 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Tushara also complemented him well as they picked two wickets each too.