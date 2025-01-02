Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
  5. Kusal Perera breaks Sri Lankan records on way to maiden T20I ton; NZ win series 2-1 after loss in finale

Sri Lanka won a thriller in Nelson by seven runs to avoid a whitewash as Kusal Perera dropped an innings for the ages at the start of the New Year on Thursday afternoon against New Zealand. Rachin Ravindra with an attacking fifty fought the lone battle as New Zealand won the series 2-1.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 13:37 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 13:37 IST
Kusal Perera smashed his maiden T20I century off just 44
Image Source : AP Kusal Perera smashed his maiden T20I century off just 44 balls

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Kusal Perera pulled off an all-timer, smashing the fastest century by a Sri Lankan batter in T20Is against New Zealand at the Saxton Oval in the first international clash of the New Year 2025 on Thursday, January 2. Perera smashed a 44-ball century while breaking a slew of records as his whirlwind knock propelled Sri Lanka to their second-highest T20I total of 218 runs, which was eventually enough for the visitors to avoid a series sweep by the Kiwis.

Sri Lanka were two down in the powerplay but that didn't deter Perera from keeping New Zealand bowlers under pressure. Perera kept going for his shots and eventually got the rewards. The left-hander got to his half-century off just 27 balls before smashing the remaining fifty runs in just 17 deliveries. 

Perera became only the third Sri Lankan batter to get to a T20I century and the fastest off just 44 balls, breaking Tillakaratne Dilshan's record. Perera with his century also became the record holder for Sri Lanka being the batter with the most fifty-plus scores in the format (16), surpassing Kusal Mendis on the list.

Fastest T20I century for Sri Lanka

44 balls - Kusal Perera (vs New Zealand) - Nelson, 2025

55 balls - Tillakaratne Dilshan (vs Australia) - Pallekele, 2011
63 balls - Mahela Jayawardene (vs Zimbabwe) - Guyana, 2010

Fastest T20I century against New Zealand 

44 balls - Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka) - Nelson, 2025
45 balls - Richard Levi (South Africa) - Hamilton, 2012
48 balls - Dawid Malan (England) - Napier, 2019 

Most fifty-plus scores for Sri Lanka in T20Is

Kusal Perera - 16 (in 76 innings - 15 fifties, one century)
Kusal Mendis - 15 (in 78 innings)
Pathum Nissanka - 14 (in 61 innings)
Tillakaratne Dilshan - 14 (in 79 innings - 13 fifties, one century)
Mahela Jayawardene - 10 (in 55 innings - 9 fifties, one century)

Skipper Charith Asalanka supported Perera with a rapid 46 as Sri Lanka got to a handsome score. Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand openers began well, challenging Sri Lanka's score toe-to-toe, scoring 81 runs in just seven overs, however, one wicket brought the whole momentum and innings down for the Black Caps.

New Zealand lost four wickets for 48 runs and needed a couple of finishing acts. Daryl Mitchell tried his best with cameos from skipper Santner and Zak Foulkes but just fell short as Sri Lanka won the series finale and the hosts took the series 2-1. The two teams will now get ready for the three-match ODI series starting Sunday, January 5 in Wellington.

 

