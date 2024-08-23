Kuldeep Yadav pays visit to Shane Warne's statue at MCG, pens heartfelt caption to commemorate occasion

Follow us on Image Source : KULDEEP YADAV/INSTAGRAM Kuldeep Yadav at the MCG.

India's premier left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav paid a visit to his cricketing idol Shane Warne's statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, August 23. Kuldeep was very close to the 'Sheikh of Tweak' and the news of his passing in 2022 had left him devastated.

The 29-year-old spinner posted a few pictures of his visit and shared it on Instagram with a moving caption.

"Bowling Shane…. Always & Forever," captioned Kuldeep.

"Shane Warne was my idol, and I had a very strong connection with him. I still get emotional when I think about Warnie -- it feels like I've lost someone from my family," Kuldeep was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier during an episode of Breakfast with Champions, Kuldeep had revealed that the news of Shane Warne's passing had left him shattered and he was not able to process the news. Notably, Warne had passed away from cardiac arrest while on a holiday in Thailand in 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav eyes Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The wily leg-spinner is fairly excited about India's tussle with Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, who are the current holders of the coveted trophy will tour Australia for a five-match Test series starting November 22.

"I am looking forward to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and we're anticipating a great cricket contest between Australia and India this year," he said. "India cricket fans always support the team around the globe, and I am confident they will come in big numbers for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially during the Boxing Day Test," Kuldeep said.

India's 2024-25 Test tour of Australia