Bowled over by love! Kuldeep Yadav gets engaged to childhood friend Vanshika in intimate ceremony at Lucknow Kuldeep Yadav engagement: The engagement took place at a private venue in Lucknow, where Kuldeep and Vanshika exchanged rings, symbolising the start of a new chapter in their long-standing relationship.

Lucknow:

Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav got engaged on Wednesday (June 4) to his childhood friend Vanshika in a private ceremony held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Vanshika hails from Kanpur, and her father works with LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India). Indian cricketer Kuldeep marked a special moment off the field today, as he got engaged to his childhood friend in an intimate programme. The event, attended by close family and friends, also saw the presence of several Uttar Pradesh cricketers, including India and KKR batter Rinku Singh.

Kuldeep Yadav begins a new innings off the field

The engagement took place at a private venue in the city, where Kuldeep and Vanshika exchanged rings, symbolising the start of a new chapter in their long-standing relationship. Vanshika shares a deep bond with Kuldeep that goes back to their early years- an enduring friendship that has now blossomed into love.

While this personal milestone adds a joyful note to Kuldeep’s journey, his focus remains firmly on cricket. The 30-year-old recently wrapped up a steady IPL 2025 campaign with the Delhi Capitals (DC), claiming 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.08 and an average of 24.07. His best figures of 3/22 underscored his continued value as a middle-overs enforcer in the T20 format.

Since making his international debut in 2017, Kuldeep has grown into one of India’s most dependable limited-overs bowlers, particularly in ODIs, where he has picked up over 180 wickets. His mastery over flight, subtle variations, and the rare ‘chinaman’ delivery have often tilted matches in India’s favor.

Kuldeep Yadav eyes test comeback after mixed IPL season with DC

Now, with the England Test tour on the horizon, Kuldeep is focused on reviving his red-ball career, especially after missing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. With conditions in England potentially favouring spin, similar to past summers, Kuldeep could play a key attacking role under the leadership of newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill.