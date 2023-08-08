Kuldeep Yadav creates history for India, pips Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah to take top place in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kuldeep Yadav

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav on Tuesday created history for India as he produced a brilliant outing with the ball in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I. The Hardik Pandya-led team faced Rovman Powell's side in a must-win encounter at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The Windies won the toss and asked India to bowl first.

On a used track of Providence Stadium, the Indian bowlers tried keeping West Indies batters quiet. However, the openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers had a better day as both provided a fine start to their team. When West Indies were at 55, Axar Patel provided the team with the first breakthrough before Kuldeep made further inroads. He took three wickets and in the process became the fastest Indian to take fifty T20I wickets in terms of matches played.

The Chinaman pipped fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the tally. Kuldeep got his 50th T20I scalp in his 30th match, meanwhile, Chahal is now on second with 34 matches taken to achieve the feat. Bumrah is on third as he took 41 games.

Top 5 fastest Indians to 50 T20I wickets

1 - Kuldeep Yadav: 30 matches

2 - Yuzvendra Chahal: 34 matches

3 - Jasprit Bumrah - 41 matches

4 - Ravi Ashwin - 42 matches

5 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 50 matches

Kuldeep achieved the feat when he got the wicket of Brandon King in the 15th over. He took two wickets in that over, also removing dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

Kuldeep makes another record

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also became the leading-wicket taker in India vs West Indies T20Is. He now has 15 wickets to his name, two more than second-placed Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At the half-way stage of the 3rd T20I, Obed McCoy occupied third spot in the list with 12 wickets to his name against India.

Latest Cricket News