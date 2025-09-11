'Kuldeep may not play the next game...': Manjrekar's dig at India's selection policy goes viral after UAE game After being benched for the entire England tour, Kuldeep Yadav returned to the Indian team for the Asia Cup opener against the UAE, playing his first T20I in over a year and it was business as usual for the wrist spinner as he spun the UAE batting line-up in his web.

Dubai:

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at India's selection policy, as he reckoned that the wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled a match-winning spell of 4/7 against the United Arab Emirates, might not play against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, obviously out of zest. Kuldeep helped India roll over the hosts UAE for a paltry score of 57, before the Men in Blue chased it down in just 4.3 overs. The entire game lasted 106 deliveries.

"Kuldeep has 3 in one over. May not play the next game now," Manjrekar joked.

This didn't feel like a dig at the Indian selection policy in general but was specific to Kuldeep, who started and finished the England tour as a tourist, not getting a single game. Even though he wasn't fully fit during the South Africa and England T20I series, Kuldeep playing his first T20I match over a year was also a surprise.

Kuldeep acknowledged that it is tough to sit on the sidelines waiting for his chances but he was waiting for his chance and kept himself ready for the opportunity, which might arise at any point. "Thanks to Adrian (le Roux) the trainer... It was tough for me (not playing). Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, and everything was going perfect (tonight).

"The length matters a lot, reading the batters. Especially in this format, the length is the main thing and reading the batters and what they are trying to do. Reacting to what the batter was trying to do (off the next ball)," Kuldeep said after the game.

To give in to the batting depth, India had someone like Axar Patel, one of the innumerable ex-vice-captains, batting at eight. Hence, someone like Arshdeep Singh missed out but given how the combination is stacked up for India, playing Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav will be a must for the eight-time Asian champions.