'Konstas ka ek Test tour of India karva do..': Ex-India star opens on youngster's exchange with Jasprit Bumrah

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah had an exchange with Sam Konstas.

Australian youngster Sam Konstas has been in the headlines since making his debut for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. While the Australian cricket fraternity knew his exploits beforehand, the world got to know him after his impressive first innings in Melbourne.

Apart from his batting, he was also involved in a shoulder barge with India legend Virat Kohli, who seemingly walked into the Aussie youngster. The 19-year-old kept the Melbourne crowd cheering for the team and also mimicked him on the boundary ropes. He has not taken a backstep in Sydney either.

Konstas was involved in an exchange with Indian stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah on the first day of the Sydney Test. As the end of the day was looming, the visitors, who had posted 185, wanted to bowl another over to try and get a wicket. Bumrah was bowling the third over and he was not happy with Usman Khawaja delaying to take the guard. Konstas interfered and chipped in with some words, to which the Indian pacer also took a couple of steps and asked him, 'What's the problem?'

This happened ahead of the fifth ball of the over and as it turned out, Bumrah got rid of Khawaja on the final ball of the over, which was also the last one for the day. Bumrah made a cold celebration at the Aussie youngster and the Indian team also surrounded him as the players were not happy with his constant chirpings, which was also seen while he was fielding in Melbourne.

Former Indian opener, Aakash Chopra, has reacted to the incident, wanting Konstas to tour to India. "Konstas ka ek Test tour of India karva do…Kaun Tha Stas ho jayega," Chopra wrote on X.

Meanwhile, former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar also reacted to Bumrah firing up after getting Khawaja's wicket. "Yeah, they're all fired up, and it's great to see, right at the end of a long series, this kind of emotion. I mean, Bumrah has been phenomenal, and 'great' doesn't seem to be enough to describe his performance as a bowler," Manjrekar said.

"Sam Konstas—there's something about him that gets under the skin of the Indian players. You saw Virat Kohli in the background as well, really fired up. If Bumrah is like this, you know it's something special," Manjrekar added.