'Kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai' - Livid Harbhajan Singh slams Inzamam-ul-Haq over 'conversion' remark

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harbhajan Singh (left) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (right).

Legendary India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has vehemently denied former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's astonishing claim that the former wanted to convert to Islam. Harbhajan took to the social media platform 'X' and lambasted the former chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making the claim.

Harbhajan replied to a video featuring Inzamam and posted, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai."

The video features Inzamam talking about a renowned Pakistani Islamic Television preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel. "Maulana Tariq Jameel would talk to us during our playing days and preach Islam after evening prayers. We used to invite Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan to come and offer Namaz with us. Some other players, including Harbhajan Singh, would also accompany us and listen to the teachings of Tariq Jameel. Harbhajan used to tell me that I feel like following the teachings of the Maulana (Tariq Jameel)," Inzamam says in the viral video.

The video set the internet ablaze and caught the attention of the Indian off-spinner who wasted no time in denying the claim made by Inzamam in the video.

Meanwhile, having announced his retirement in December 2021, Harbhajan, nowadays, appears as a cricket expert on different TV channels. He also commentates both in English and Hindi and is currently covering the World Cup 2023 as a broadcaster.

On the other hand, Inzamam recently resigned as the chief selector of the PCB following the reports of a potential conflict of interest. The PCB set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations and the reports of the same are awaited.

Latest Cricket News