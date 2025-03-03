Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new '3-star' jersey ahead of IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders are yet to name their captain but have started setting the stage for the big announcement with the launch of the new shiny jersey and having registered three stars in the Gemini Constellation in a tribute to their three IPL titles.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) launched their brand new jersey ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL with evident tweaks from their title-winning season last year. The gold has reduced and the purple is at the front and centre of the new kit but the design is vibrant and even the purple is a bit brighter with 3-edged stars printed across the shirt, making it look quite unique and different from the several KKR kits from the last 5-6 years.

Over the years, the KKR kit has been a mix of purple and gold with the ratio being 70-30, however, it has changed to 90-10 this year with an extra star being added to the left of the chest above the team logo denoting three IPL titles. Another noticeable change was the Gold IPL logo on the sleeves, which is the new introduction from the BCCI to separate the reigning champs from the rest.

Watch the introduction video:

KKR have started setting up the stage for the big announcement regarding their captain for the new season with the jersey launch and having registered three stars in the Gemini Constellation in a tribute to their three IPL titles. Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane are the top two candidates for the job but highly likely, it is going to be the Madhya Pradesh left-hander after KKR splurged Rs 23.75 to get him back into the side.

KKR were involved in a fierce bidding war alongside RCB, who pushed the bid to Rs 23.50 crore before pulling out. In fact, KKR face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening encounter of the 18th edition of the IPL, however, there are still a few days until that point. Not just the captain, KKR also have to add a few members to their coaching staff with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate spilling over to the Indian team's backroom staff.

Currently, Chandrakant Pandit (head coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and Dwayne Bravo (mentor) make up the support staff of the defending champs.