IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders create unwanted record after posting just 84/8 vs RCB

KKR batsman Nitish Rana getting bowled by RCB's Mohammed Siraj in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2020 is turning into a nightmare as the two-time champions were handed the embarrassment of posing a paltry 85-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Thursday. Reaching the 84 run total at the loss of eight wickets lead to an unwanted record in Indian Premier League history as they posted the lowest total without getting all out.

They overtook 11-year-old infamous record of Kings XI Punjab scoring 92/8 in 2009 IPL against Chennai Super Kings in Durban.

It was almost a revenge for RCB that came after three years of waiting as KKR back in 2017 bundled out RCB for mere 49 runs in Eden Gardens for the lowest-ever total in the IPL in an 82-run win.

This was also the 15th lowest total in the IPL overall, overtaking RCB's 87 all out against CSK in Port Elizabeth in 2009.

The record came to the realisation after Mohammed Siraj left stunned Kolkata Knight Riders stunned on Wednesday when the pacer took three wickets inside his first two overs for Royal Challengers Bangalore to leave KKR reeling at 14/4 in match 39 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

His inclusion in the playing XI instead of Shahbaz Khan turned out to be a masterstroke by skipper Virat Kohli as the pacer registered his name in the history book by giving away no runs in the first two overs; making him the first and the only bowler to bowl to maiden overs in the IPL. He finished the game with an ethereal 3/8 match bowling figures while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) removed other key batsmen later in the innings to pile on KKR's misery on the day.

