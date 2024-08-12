Monday, August 12, 2024
     
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant to play Duleep Trophy, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli unlikely to feature - Report

India's domestic season is set to get underway with the Duleep Trophy this year from September 5 and several of India's centrally contracted players are set to feature. Rishabh Pant is set to make his comeback to the longest format with this tournament.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 15:56 IST
Duleep Trophy
Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Team India players are enjoying a rare break from a hectic international schedule. India's next assignment is the home Test series comprising two matches against Bangladesh starting from September 19. However, the centrally contracted players are set to feature in the Duleep Trophy commencing on September 5.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are not available for the domestic tournament. However, most of the other contracted players will feature. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are two of those who will be keenly watched as they look to stake their claim for a place in the Test team.

Rahul missed four out of five Tests against England due to injury while Pant will play his first red-ball match since making a comeback after recovering from a deadly accident in December 2022. Among others, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rajat Patidar are also expected to be selected across four teams in the Duleep Trophy.

The selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar will pick the four teams soon even as there is a chance of Mohammed Shami also making his comeback for the first time since the ODI World Cup final in November. Team India has a packed schedule in whites as it is set to play 10 Tests from September 2024 to January 2025 - five at home and five in Australia.

As far as the Duleep Trophy is concerned, the opening match is likely to take place in Bengaluru and not in Anantapur as announced earlier due to logistical issues. The format for the domestic competition has also been changed this year as it moves away from zonal teams competing. Now the selectors of the national team will pick four teams with each side facing the other once in the round-robin format and the team topping the table will win the tournament. 

