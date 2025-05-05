KL Rahul on cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time T20 record, needs only 43 runs Delhi Capitals are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad today in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and KL Rahul is on the cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's stunning record in the shortest format of the game. Rahul needs to score 43 runs to go past Kohli and create history.

New Delhi:

KL Rahul is enjoying a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Delhi Capitals and seems to be on a record-breaking spree this season. Not long ago, he became the fastest to 4000 runs in the history of IPL and is now on the cusp of breaking Virat Kohli's record in T20 cricket.

Rahul is only 43 runs away from completing 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game and will be in action today against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Rahul will become the fastest Indian to get to the aforementioned milestone whenever he gets there, breaking Virat Kohli's record, who reached 8000 runs in 243 innings in the format.

As for Rahul, he has so far scored 7957 runs in 222 innings at an average of 42.32 and a strike rate of 136.29 with six centuries and 68 fifties with 672 fours and 327 sixes to his name. Overall, Rahul will be the third fastest to 8000 runs in the shortest format of the game, only behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam.

While Gayle is the fastest ever to reach the milestone, having reached there in 213 innings, Babar Azam took only five innings more. Mohammad Rizwan and Aaron Finch are also on this list having completed 8000 runs in 244 and 254 innings respectively.

Fastest to 8000 runs in T20 cricket

Players Innings Taken Chris Gayle 213 Babar Azam 218 Virat Kohli 243 Mohammad Rizwan 244 Aaron Finch 254

KL Rahul will become only the third Indian player to reach 8000 runs in T20s with Shikhar Dhawan being the only other apart from Kohli. Dhawan reached there in 277 innings in January 2021 while Kohli achieved the special milestone in April 2019.