India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul picked up a hand injury during a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh.

Talking to the press on the eve of the match, batting coach Vikram Rathour said," The injury doesn't look serious. He looks fine. Hopefully, he'll be fine. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay."

In case Rahul misses out, India's current Vice Captain may lead the time and Rohit Sharma's replacement Abhimanyu Easwaran could get a game.

