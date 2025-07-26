KL Rahul emulates Sunil Gavaskar's 46-year-old record during ENG vs IND Test series KL Rahul emulated Sunil Gavaskar with another fighting knock in the second innings of the fourth Test against England. Rahul put up an unbeaten 87 on Day 4 of the Manchester Test as he kept India alive in the match along with Shubman Gill.

New Delhi:

India senior batter KL Rahul emulated Sunil Gavaskar's 46-year-old record as he continued his impressive run in the ongoing Test series against England. Rahul and India Test captain Shubman Gill put up a strong fight on Day 4 of the Manchester Test as they kept the visitors alive in the match and also in the series.

Rahul had hit two centuries and a half-ton in the series before, and he put up another strong, unbeaten knock of 87 to keep the visitors alive. Rahul now has scored 508 runs in the series and has become just the second Asian opener to aggregate 500-plus runs in a Test series in England.

He joins great former India batter Gavaskar on the list, who had scored 542 runs as an opener during the 1979 series against the Three Lions at the latter's home.

Indian openers with 500-plus runs in an Away Test series:

774 - Sunil Gavaskar in WI, 1971

542 - Sunil Gavaskar in ENG, 1979

508* - KL Rahul in ENG, 2025

Meanwhile, Gill shattered a major Virat Kohli record during the fourth Test of the ongoing series against England. Gill has seen a dip in his scores in the ongoing series after producing spectacular knocks in the first two Tests.

Gill had slammed 585 runs in the first four innings and then 34 combined in the next three as his form declined. However, Gill returned to the runs in the second innings of the Manchester Test with a strong half-century.

Gill surpassed Kohli during his knocks for the most runs by an Indian captain in a series against England. Kohli had slammed 655 runs in the 2016/17 home series against the Three Lions. Gill, in his first assignment as captain, went past that record.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj