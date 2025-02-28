KL Rahul dismisses reports of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami's injury concerns India keeper-batter KL Rahul dismissed the reports of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami dealing with respective injuries and may miss the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. The cricketer stated that there are no concerns in the Indian team at the moment.

KL Rahul dismissed reports of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami dealing with injuries. It was reported that the duo might miss the upcoming match against New Zealand on March 2 at Dubai International Stadium but Rahul clarified stating that there are no fitness concerns in the team and all the cricketers are available for selection for the final league game of the season.

However, he indicated that the team might make a few changes keeping the semi-finals in mind. India will once again be playing on March 4 and a few key cricketers might be rested for the same. Nevertheless, Rahul added that the plan can change as the leadership group will take the final call.

“Fitness-wise, there are no concerns about anyone missing a game as far as I know. There are temptations to try different players before the semis, but I am not sure that will be the case. There is little time before the semifinals, so you would want players to get maximum game time. This is my perspective, but things could change. I am not part of the leadership group,” Rahul said in the press conference.

Notably, India captain Rohit was struggling with his hamstring in the last match against Pakistan. He was out of action for a while and Shubman Gill was spotted leading the side. The youngster was also reported to be unwell but Gill practiced for two hours ahead of the match against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, either of the openers may decide to take a break ahead of the semi-final clash. Reports also suggest that Virat Kohli can take a break and Rishabh Pant can be given an opportunity. Shami, on the other hand, may open the door for Arshdeep Singh. However, it won’t be surprising if the team backs the same XI to carry on with the momentum.