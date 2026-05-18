KL Rahul breaks AB de Villiers all-time record after strong fifty against RR in Delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul has shattered a major AB de Villiers record with a strong half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in their 13th match of the Indian Premier League 2026. Rahul anchored the 194-run chase as the Capitals hunted down the target in the final over with captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma guiding the team home with their mini 22-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket.

Rahul has created a major record as he continued his stellar run against the Royals. This was the ninth time that Rahul scored a fifty-plus score against RR, which helped him break de Villiers' record. Earlier, he was tied with de Villiers for eight fifty-plus scores against the RR.

Most 50+ scores vs RR in IPL:

9 - KL Rahul (19 inngs)

8 - AB de Villiers (20 inngs)

7 - Shikhar Dhawan (24 inngs)

7 - Virat Kohli (33 inngs)

6 - Ishan Kishan (14 inngs)

Rahul enters into elite list after fifty

Rahul has entered his name into an elite list of batters headed by Virat Kohli with yet another fifty. This was Rahul's fifty half ton in the Indian cash-rich league, becoming just the fifth player to complete a half century of fifty-plus scores in IPL. The list is headed by Kohli, who has made 76 fifty-plus scores.

Most fifty plus scores in IPL:

76: Virat Kohli (271 inns)

66: David Warner (184 inns)

53: Shikhar Dhawan (221 inns)

51: Rohit Sharma (274 inns)

50: KL Rahul (149 inns)

DC hand RR heartbreaking defeat

Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul struck impressive half-centuries as Delhi Capitals chased down a challenging Rajasthan Royals target to secure a five-wicket win in their IPL clash on Sunday.

Porel, featuring in just his third match of the season, impressed with a brisk 51 off 31 balls, while Rahul returned to form with a steady 56 from 42 deliveries. Their commanding 105-run opening partnership laid the perfect platform for DC’s successful chase of 194, which was completed in 19.2 overs. Captain Axar Patel then provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 34 off just 18 balls, while Ashutosh Sharma also smashed an unbeaten 18 from five balls to take the team home. Earlier, Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery spell with the ball to help restrict the Rajasthan Royals to 193 for 8.

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