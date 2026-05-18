IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: What teams need to reach knockouts after DC beat RR?

New Delhi:

The race to the playoffs for the Indian Premier League 2026 is boiling now as seven teams are fighting for the remaining three spots for the knockouts, with the points table still wide and open for anyone to cruise through. Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals after hunting down 194 in the final over of their clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday.

The win kept DC's playoff hopes alive and dented RR's chances of qualification, bringing them into a precarious position where others can sneak past them. Till now, only RCB have officially qualified for the playoffs, having booked their spot in the knockouts after their win over Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Seven teams are still in the race for the last three spots, while only the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been knocked out of reckoning. Here we take a look at the playoff scenarios as the battle gets as intense as ever.

Gujarat Titans

GT have one foot in the playoffs as they are on 16 points from 13 matches. A win in their last match will confirm their place in the knockouts and even give them a strong chance to finish in the top two. If they lose their last game to Chennai Super Kings, they must hope one of CSK, RR and SRH to remain at 16 points or lower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH are also placed relatively well at third in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches. SRH play against the CSK and RCB in their final games, and winning both of them will take them through. One win will be enough if other results go their way. Losses in both will make things very tricky. If SRH beat CSK in their penultimate game, they will officially qualify, as will GT.

Punjab Kings

The defeat to RCB was PBKS' sixth in a row this season. They are in fourth position in the points table with 13 points from 13 games. They need to win their last game against the LSG and hope only one of CSK, RR and SRH go beyond 15, which is the maximum they can get to.

Chennai Super Kings

PBKS' and RR's defeat has handed yet another lifeline to CSK, who are placed fifth with 12 points from 12 games. Winning against SRH and GT will almost take them through until SRH beat RCB and RR win both their games and the two sides pip them on NRR.

Rajasthan Royals

The loss to DC has dented their hopes as they have 12 points from 12 matches. It is the same with the RR as with CSK. If they win their last two games, they can only fail to reach if CSK and SRH get to 16 points and outclass them on NRR.

Delhi Capitals

DC's hopes are just about alive. They have 12 points from 13 matches and have to play KKR last. DC will have to win that game and hope PBKS lose their game. They will also need CSK and RR to win only one of their two games each.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR are eighth and hanging by a thread. They have 11 points from 12 matches and have to play MI and DC. KKR will have to win both of these games and hope CSK and RR will win only one or SRH to win none and CSK and RR to not go beyond 15.