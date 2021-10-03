KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Hyderabad look to dent Kolkata's play-off hopes

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2021 Match 49, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 match

IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Live Updates from Dubai

Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of achieving a top-four finish when both sides will square off in the IPL 2021 encounter on Sunday. Hyderabad have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL. Kolkata, on the other hand, have won three games while losing two so far in the UAE.

Kolkata's latest batting sensation, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rahul Tripathi will look to continue their momentum. Tripathi has scored the maximum runs (349) for the team this season. On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy has been Kolkata's go-to man as he picked up six wickets in the UAE conditions.

IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL game in Dubai. While SRH had returned to winning ways after five losses on the trot with a convincing victory over Rajasthan Royals, they lost their last game by six wickets at Sharjah, allowing Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the play-offs.

For KKR, the UAE leg of the IPL has been a topsy-turvy affair as they have won three games while losing two so far. The two-time former champions have impressed with their performance in the second half, and even their two defeats were narrow, where they lost in the last over. Venkatesh Iyer has been the star performer with the bat in the second leg for KKR.