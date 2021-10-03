KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Dream11 KKR vs SRH Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for KKR vs SRH, 7:30 PM in India.

Kolkata Knight Riders know they can't cut corners anymore as the side take on bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The purple-clad outfit is currently fourth in the table with 10 points but any further hiccups mean that evenly-tied Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will get ahead of them in the battle for the fourth and final spot for the playoffs.

And with important things at stake, KKR will look to field their best XI while already out-of-contention SRH are reshaping themselves for next year's big auction.

Predicted XI

KKR Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper (Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha)

Both the wicket-keepers have been among runs for their respective side. SRH's Saha is a must for the game as he has been middling the ball well and has often been responsible for getting SRH a good start. Karthik, on the other hand, has been instrumental in the slog overs with his cameo. In case, you want to play one keeper, Saha is the safer option.

Batsman (Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy)

KKR middle-order batsmen Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana Tave found their mojo back after pale performances in the earlier half of the season and could be valuable if KKR top-order fails again.

All-rounder (Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine)

Venkatesh Iyer has been the revelation of the second phase of IPL 2021 as he continued to dominate with the bat while collecting valuable wickets as well. Sunil Narine is also untouchable given the way he has excelling with the ball in slow conditions while spraying runs with the bat in the lower middle order. For SRH, it's hard to ignore Jason Holder, who has been the go-to man for Kane Williamson whenever the skipper needs wickets. Holder has been doing the damage with the bat as well in the later stages of the innings.

Bowler (Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson)

Rashid Khan has not been the terrorising bowling figure like before but has been picking wickets while his batting cameos have come in handy. KKR duo Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson have been favourites as well given how comfortable they feel in the UAE conditions.

PITCH REPORT

Dubai pitch is eroding by the day with anything above 160 won't be easy to chase down. Bowlers, with pace variations, often excel in such conditions while slow bowlers have often contained runs in the middle overs.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain hot and humid with the temperature fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius during the evening game.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 KKR vs SRH Match 49 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.