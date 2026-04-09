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KKR vs LSG live cricket score: Kolkata hope to register first win of IPL 2026 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Written By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

KKR vs LSG live cricket score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are locking horns today in the 15th match of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are yet to win a game this season while LSG are coming into this clash after beating SRH. Who will come out on top today?

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant
Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

KKR vs LSG Live cricket score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are locking horns today in the 15th match of IPL 2026. Both teams are desperate for a win as KKR are yet to register a victory this season. They have only one point to show for their efforts, as their previous game vs SRH was washed out. On the other hand, LSG are coming into this game on the back of a last-over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be keen on continuing their winning run. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates:

 

Live updates :KKR vs LSG Live score updates

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  • 6:34 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Narine and Varun play today?

    Well, this is a huge suspense!! Narine was sick in the previous game, but he trained on both days ahead of this clash and looks set to return. 

    However, the same cannot be said of Varun Chakaravarthy. He is still recovering from a finger injury sustained during the training ahead of the SRH game. Will he play? We will get to know only at toss.

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Apr 09, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the 15th match of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two teams played out a thriller last year as LSG won by only four runs despite scoring 238 runs batting first. As for this season, neither team has started the way they wanted to. LSG have won and lost a game each, while KKR are yet to win a game after three matches. They have only point to show for their efforts from the washout against LSG. Who will win today? We will bring you all the updates. Stay tuned.

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Cricket KKR Vs LSG IPL 2026 Ipl Live Score Ajinkya Rahane Rishabh Pant
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