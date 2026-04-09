KKR vs LSG live cricket score: Kolkata hope to register first win of IPL 2026 vs Lucknow Super Giants

KKR vs LSG Live cricket score: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are locking horns today in the 15th match of IPL 2026. Both teams are desperate for a win as KKR are yet to register a victory this season. They have only one point to show for their efforts, as their previous game vs SRH was washed out. On the other hand, LSG are coming into this game on the back of a last-over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be keen on continuing their winning run. Who will come out on top today? Follow for live updates: