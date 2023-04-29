KKR vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KKR vs GT

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the 39th match of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Last time these two teams faced each other, a certain Rinku Singh scripted a miracle and another brilliant face-off is likely between the two sides. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

​Pitch Report - KKR vs GT

The track at the Eden Gardens is known to be absolutely flat and full of runs. The average first innings score in a T20 match here is 155. However, in IPL, the average score has been 222 this season in three matches played. Having said that, this is the first afternoon game of the season at the venue and the spinners might find some assistance during the match.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 12 T20I matches played at the venue, five have been won by team batting first. It is a chasing ground generally. But if only IPL 2023 matches are taken into consideration, the team batting first has won all three matches so far.

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 155

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN

Highest score chased - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ

Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Full Squads -

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Latest Cricket News