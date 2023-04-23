KKR vs CSK: Record books tumble as Chennai Super Kings register major milestones against Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK hammer KKR in first innings

KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings displayed a jaw-dropping show in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK went all guns blazing in the 33rd game of IPL at the Eden Gardens stadium. CSK hammered a massive total of 235/4 in 20 overs as Ajinkya Rahane led the carnage with his unbeaten 71 off 29. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's side registered major records in the innings.

CSK register highest ever total at Eden Gardens

CSK's rampage earned them the record for the highest total ever scored at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in the history of IPL. The 235-run inning featured 18 sixes and 14 boundaries, and three stars getting over 50+ totals. This has now become the highest score at the venue. The earlier record belonged to the home team KKR when they scored 232/2 in a game against Mumbai Indians in April 2019.

CSK's highest score against KKR

Meanwhile, this is also CSK's highest score against KKR. Chennai had earlier smashed 220/3 against Kolkata in April 2021. That total came at Wankhede in Mumbai as Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad were on song.

Join the sixth-highest score in IPL

Notably, this is the joint-sixth highest score ever made in the history of IPL. The highest total belongs to RCB in a game against Pune Warriors India, where Chris Gayle hammered 175. The second-highest total also belongs to RCB - 248/3. This total is also CSK's third-highest ever in IPL. Their other two highest scores are 246/3 and 240/5.

Highest scores in IPL history:

263/5 - by RCB

248/3 - by RCB

246/5 - by CSK

245/6 - by KKR

240/5 - by CSK

235/4 - by CSK (Joint sixth highest)

CSK displayed a brilliant show in the first innings. Conway, Rahane, and Dube hit the fifties in the game. Conway scored 56 off 40 balls, Rahane made 71* off 29 and Dube made 50 off 21.

CSK's Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR's Playing XI:

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

