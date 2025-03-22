KKR, RCB kick off IPL 2025 extravaganza with an eye on the sky at Eden Gardens Kolkata Knight Riders began their quest for a rare double as they open their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. The two teams face each other for the first time in an opening match since they kicked off the tournament in 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to kick off the new season of the Indian Premier League with an eye on the weather at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For the first time since they kicked off the IPL in 2008, they are set to face each other in an opener in 2025. That game is etched into the history books for Brendon McCullum's ballistic 158 that set the stage on fire.

The Eden Gardens beckons as KKR and RCB will now collide in the opener in 2025. The Knight Riders, under new captain Ajinkya Rahane, will be looking for a rare double, while RCB will be on the hunt for their maiden glory in season 18. The number holds great significance for the Bengaluru side as this is the number that their talisman Virat Kohli wears on his jersey.

While, RCB look to find charm in the 18th season, KKR will be aiming to become just the third team to win back-to-back titles after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

One will have to keep an eye on the weather too, as rain is expected to fall in Kolkata in the evening. There was a drizzle on the eve of the opener too, which had cut short the practice session.

RCB and KKR's probable playing XIs

Phil Salt, who used to provide rollicking starts to the Knight Riders, will be seen on the other side today as he has shifted to RCB. KKR's Suyash Sharma is now with RCB too, however, he is in doubt for the opener.

RCB will go with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top with Devdutt Padikkal, likely an impact player, slotting in at 3. Their new skipper Rajat Patidar shall be coming in at 4, while the middle order would feature the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya. Their bowling attack might feature Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and either Swapnil Singh or Rasikh Salam.

KKR are set to go with Sunil Narine at the top with Quinton de Kock probably being his partner. Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Angrish Raghuvanshi shall form the middle order with likes of Rinku Singh, Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh to follow. The bowling line-up shall feature Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Spencer Johnson and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR's Probable XII:

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB's Probable XII:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma/Rasikh Dar Salam