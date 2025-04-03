Kieron Pollard backs Rohit Sharma to find form soon in IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard expects Rohit Sharma to find form soon in the ongoing IPL 2025. The star India batter has scored only 21 runs so far in the three matches that he has played.

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma has struggled with form in the ongoing IPL 2025. The star batter has scored only 21 runs in three matches so far in the cash-rich league as the five-time champions lost two of their first three games of the season. Rohit meanwhile has been struggling for runs for almost five months now. The 37-year-old failed to get going in the Test series against New Zealand and Australia and later, he wasn’t at his best in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking about the same, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard stated that every player goes through a slump in form and he expects Rohit to find his rhythm soon. Calling him a legend of the game, Pollard noted that Rohit should be given the freedom to enjoy his cricket and added that he believes that the fans will soon sing his praises in the tournament.

“I've played alongside Rohit since Under-19 cricket and he has forged his name and etched his name in history in the record books, in different situations, different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game in his own right, and as an individual as well,” Pollard said on Thursday.

“There are times when you have a couple of low scores … he has earned the right as an individual to now enjoy his cricket and not be pressurised in certain situations. So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know we fail more than we succeed and I'm sure we'll be singing his praises when he gives us that big score and then we'll be on to the next hot topic,” he added.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will next play Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 at the Ekana Stadium. The team will be eyeing for the second win of the season, especially after thrashing KKR in the last game.